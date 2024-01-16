Online Ordering Coming Later This April!
Turnwater Bar and Grill Fort Madison Marina
NA Beverage
Fountain Drink
Bar
Cans
- Blonde Fatale$5.00
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Busch Light$4.00
- Cherry Bomb Blonde$7.00
- Citrus Surfer$6.00
- Coors$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Corona$5.00
- Easy Eddy$6.00
- Heineken$5.00
- Kona Big Wave$5.00
- Mich Ultra$4.00
- Miller Light$4.00
- Modelo$5.00
- Royal Eddy$6.00
- Sam Adams$5.00
- Shiner$5.00
- Stella$5.00
- Summer Jam Sour$7.00
- Summer Shandy$6.00
- Voodoo Ranger IPA$6.00
- XX$5.00
Draft
Drinks
- Authentic Margarita$10.00
- Boater's Mule$8.00
- Moonshine Pickle Bloody Mary$9.00
- Sunrise Fizz$9.00
- Sweet & Sour Whiskey$8.00
- The Marina Mimosa$9.00
- Turnwater's Old Fashion$11.00
- Pina Rita$10.00
- Strawberry Basil Margarita$11.00
- The Turnwater Colada$9.00
- Well Pina Colada$6.00
- Well Strawberry Daiquiri$6.00
- Well Strawberry Margarita$6.00
- Tennessee Honey Hole$9.00
- Berry Patch Fizz$9.00
- Riverside Mojito$9.00
- Dockside Lemonade$9.00
- Slow Sippin Tea$9.00
- Sweet Heat$9.00
- Sunset$10.00
- Sunken Sangria$10.00
- The Sunburn$10.00
- Blackberry Rum Smash$9.00
- Skinny Dip$8.00
- Cucumber Chiller$8.00
- Beefeater
- Bombay Sapphire
- Tanguray
- Well Gin
- Lemon Drop
- Absolut
- Grey Goose
- Pearl Cucumber
- Tito's
- Well Vodka
- Mango Tango Punch$11.00
- The Turnwater$11.00
- Watermelon Limeade$11.00
- Tropical Fizz$11.00
Mocktails
Seltzers/Ciders
Wine
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
- Basil Hayden$9.00
- Black Velvet$4.00
- Buffalo Trace$8.00
- Bulleit$8.00
- Crown Apple$8.00
- Crown Blackberry$8.00
- Crown Peach$8.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Elijah Craig$8.00
- Fireball$4.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jack Honey$7.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Old Smoky Mango Habanero$6.00
- Old Smoky Peanutbutter$6.00
- Rabbit Hole$11.00
- Southern Comfort$4.00
- Templeton Rye$9.00
- Well Whiskey$4.00
- Basil Hayden$18.00
- Black Velvet$8.00
- Buffalo Trace$16.00
- Bulleit$16.00
- Crown Apple$16.00
- Crown Blackberry$16.00
- Crown Peach$16.00
- Crown Royal$16.00
- Elijah Craig$16.00
- Fireball$8.00
- Jack Daniels$14.00
- Jack Honey$14.00
- Jameson$16.00
- Jim Beam$12.00
- Makers Mark$16.00
- Old Smoky Mango Habanero$12.00
- Old Smoky Peanutbutter$12.00
- Rabbit Hole$22.00
- Southern Comfort$8.00
- Templeton Rye$18.00
- Well Whiskey$8.00
Congac/Brandy/Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Bailey's$8.00
- Blue Curaco$3.00
- Disaronno$7.00
- Dr. Mcgilliuddy's Cherry$4.00
- Grand Marnier$11.00
- Jageemeirter$5.00
- Kahula$7.00
- Peachtree$3.00
- Rumchata$5.00
- Rumple Minze$5.00
- Sour Apple Pucker$3.00
- Triple Sec$3.00
- Watermelon Pucker$3.00
- Baileys$16.00
- Disarono$14.00
- Dr. McGillicuddy's$8.00
- Grand Marnier$22.00
- Jagermeirter$10.00
- Khalua$14.00
- Rum Chata$10.00
- Rumple Minze$10.00
Shareables
Shareable's
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
- Cheese Curds$10.00
- Nachos$14.00
- Onion Rings$10.00
- Soft Pretzel$10.00
- Wings$12.00
- Chicken Tenders$10.00
- Jetty Shrimp Bites$13.00
- Calamari$14.00
- Side Fries$3.50
- Large Fries$6.00
- Side Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.50
- Large Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$9.00
- Chips and Salsa$5.00
- Chips and Queso$7.00
- Chips Salsa and Queso$11.00
Sandwiches
- Smash Burger$14.00
Two CAB ground beef patties, two pieces of American cheese on a toasted brioche bun with pickles, grilled onions, and our house sauce.
- BBQ Bacon Smash$15.00
- B.Y.O. Smash$13.00
- Tenderloin$12.00
- PB & J Smash$14.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
- B.A.L.T.$12.00
- Shrimp Roll$14.00
- Pastrami Melt$14.00
- Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
Turnwater Bar and Grill Location and Hours
(319) 250-9120
Closed